Tennis Tracker: Nadal back on court in Barcelona, Rublev dumped out by Nakashima

It's a big day for Rafael Nadal (37) with the Spaniard making his long-awaited return to competitive action in a first-round clash against Flavio Cobolli (21) in Barcelona. There is also plenty of tennis in Rouen, Munich, Stuttgart and Bucharest to keep you entertained.

16:50 CET - Rafael Nadal (37) is back on court! His opening round clash against Flavio Cobolli (21) will be getting underway in the next couple of minutes.

16:43 CET - There's been a big shock in Barcelona, with second seed Andrey Rublev (26) losing in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(6) to American Brandon Nakashima (22). That's a fourth consecutive defeat for the Russian and he didn't take it well.

16:35 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) battled back from a set down to outlast Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 7-6(3) in a marathon three-and-a-half-hour contest in Munich.

15:14 CET - Following her pair of victories at the Davis Cup last week, Qinwen Zheng (21) followed those up with a convincing win in Stuttgart, easing past Sorana Cirstea (24) 6-2, 6-3.

14:43 CET - Cristian Garin (27) and Taro Daniel (31) are both through in Munich after straight-set wins over Dominik Koepfer (29) and Christopher O'Connell (29) respectively.

14:12 CET - Denis Shapovalov's (25) woes continue after a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to Corentin Moutet (24) in Bucharest, while Borna Coric (27) has been knocked out in Barcelona by Facundo Diaz Acosta (23).

14:05 CET - World number 14 Jasmine Paolini (28) is safely through in Stuttgart after an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 victory over fellow Italian Sara Errani (36).

12:20 CET - A couple of early results to bring you, with Dusan Lajovic (33) easing past Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-1, 6-2 in Barcelona and wildcard Joao Fonseca (17) shocking Lorenzo Sonego (28) 7-6(5), 7-5 in Bucharest.

10:40 CET - We've got a busy day ahead with plenty of enthralling tennis across Europe. The headline match comes in Barcelona where Rafael Nadal (37) returns to competitive action against Flavio Cobolli (21). That clash is due to get underway around 16:00 CET.

Other big names in action today include Andrey Rublev (26), Qinwen Zheng (21), Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Stan Wawrinka (39).

10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!