Tennis Tracker: Nadal facing Fucsovics after Krejcikova and Ruud progress

After a rain-disrupted start to the tennis schedule in Paris, we've got a jam-packed day of Olympic action ahead, with Rafael Nadal (38), Coco Gauff (20) and Alexander Zverev (27) all taking to the court. There is also an ATP final in Atlanta to look forward to a little later on.

17:20 CET - A short story of two Greek brothers. Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is one of the world best players and despite a tough test in the way of Zizou Bergs (25), he came through 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 6-1 to progress into the second round at the Olympics.

His brother Petros Tsitsipas (24) is not one of the world best players and his Olympic journey came to a swfit end at the hands of Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor (28), losing 6-2, 6-3.

16:40 CET - There would be no such upset for fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) who stormed to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic (31).

16:36 CET - Colombia's Camila Osorio (22) has just caused one of the upsets of the Olympic tennis so far with a shock 6-4, 6-3 win over Jelena Ostapenko (27).

16:30 CET - Anna Schmiedlova (29) has come out on top against Britain's Katie Boulter (27) 6-4, 6-2 to progress. A poor showing from Boutler who is struggling for form after an underwhelming Wimbledon.

16:15 CET - Meanwhile, exciting Argentine talent Mariano Navone (23) made light work of an opponent in Nuno Borges (27) who on paper is of a similar ATP ranking and should have been a tough test. However a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory secured his place in the second round.

16:13 CET - One man full of confidence right now is Jan-Lennard Struff (34) after his strong run in Switzerland last week and he looked on top form today at the Olympics. Germany's Struff defeated Portugal's Francisco Cabral (27) 6-2, 6-2 to progress.

15:29 CET - In her final Olympic Games with retirment on the horizon, Danielle Collins (30) is through to the next round after Laura Siegemund (36) retired in the second set with injury 6-3, 2-0 down.

15:16 CET - Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) recovered from a slow start to battle past Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(2) in just under three hours.

Elsewhere, Qinwen Zheng (21), Jack Draper (22) and Sebastian Ofner (28) have all progressed.

15:02 CET - Casper Ruud (25) survived a tense first set to beat Japan's Taro Daniel (31) 7-5, 6-1, while Elina Svitolina (29) coasted past Moyuka Uchijima (22) for the loss of just three games.

14:33 CET - An all-South American duel has come to an end at Roland Garros where Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) has seen off Brazilian Thomas Seyboth Wild (24) 7-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Danielle Collins (30) is through in the women's singles after her opponent Laura Siegemund (36) was forced to retire while trailing 3-6, 0-2.

14:03 CET - In-form duo Diana Shnaider (20) and Donna Vekic (28) are through to the second round after straight-set victories.

13:42 CET - Canadian Bianca Andreescu (24) has impressively swept aside Clara Tauson (21) 6-2, 6-3, while Chinese duo Xinyu Wang (22) and Xiyu Wang (23) have also booked their spots in the next round.

13:15 CET - Greece's Maria Sakkari (29) and Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle (24) are the first women through today, easing past Danka Kovinic (29) and Tatjana Maria (36) respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is safely into the next round after a convincing 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Marcos Giron (31).

13:00 CET - Play is well underway in the French capital, with as many as 56 singles matches to look forward to today!

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:26 CET - There's been some disappointing news this morning in Paris, as world number six Alex de Minaur (25) has been forced to withdraw from the men's singles due to a hip injury. The Australian will still play alongside Alexei Popyrin (24) in the doubles event.

09:21 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there was a big match overnight in Atlanta, with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (28) sealing his place in the final after a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech (29).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!