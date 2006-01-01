Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Nadal facing Norrie test, Rune and Shnaider also in action

Nadal is in action this afternoon
Nadal is in action this afternoonAFP, Flashscore
It's another packed schedule of tennis today, with Rafael Nadal (38) and Alexander Zverev (27) among those looking to gain valuable clay-court momentum ahead of the Olympics.

14:06 CET - Mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) is through to the last eight in Hamburg after a convincing 7-6(3), 6-2 triumph over Laslo Djere (29).

13:02 CET - Fourth seed Mariano Navone (23) is the first winner of the day in Bastad, with the Argentine defeating Sumit Nagal (26) 6-4, 6-2.

11:45 CET - Eva Lys (22) is through to the quarter-finals in Budapest after her opponent, Bernarda Pera (29), was forced to retire when trailing 6-7(6), 1-4

10:57 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Alex Bolt (31) knocking out fifth seed Brandon Nakashima (22) 7-6(2), 6-4 in Newport and Astra Sharma (28) beating Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the WTA event in Palermo.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

