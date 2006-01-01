Tennis Tracker: Nadal facing Norrie test, Rune and Shnaider also in action

14:06 CET - Mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) is through to the last eight in Hamburg after a convincing 7-6(3), 6-2 triumph over Laslo Djere (29).
13:02 CET - Fourth seed Mariano Navone (23) is the first winner of the day in Bastad, with the Argentine defeating Sumit Nagal (26) 6-4, 6-2.
11:45 CET - Eva Lys (22) is through to the quarter-finals in Budapest after her opponent, Bernarda Pera (29), was forced to retire when trailing 6-7(6), 1-4.
10:57 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Alex Bolt (31) knocking out fifth seed Brandon Nakashima (22) 7-6(2), 6-4 in Newport and Astra Sharma (28) beating Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the WTA event in Palermo.
09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!