Tennis Tracker: Nadal up against Navone, Rune and Tsitsipas also in action

16:12 CET - The next man through to the Hamburg semi-finals is Arthur Fils (20), after his opponent Holger Rune (21) was forced to retire, when trailing 4-6, 1-4.
14:42 CET - Fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has booked his spot in the Gstaad semi-finals, battling past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Meanwhile, in Hamburg, Sebastian Baez (23) recovered from a set down to overcome Italy's Luciano Darderi (22) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours.
12:47 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is through to the last four in Budapest after a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Suzan Lamens (25).
12:24 CET - Quentin Halys (27) is the first winner of the day in Gstaad, with the Frenchman beating Gustavo Heide (22) 6-1, 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals.
11:08 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there's a result to bring you from late last night, with Reilly Opelka (26) continuing his impressive comeback, beating Mackenzie McDonald (29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Newport quarter-finals.
10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!