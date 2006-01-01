Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Nadal up against Navone, Rune and Tsitsipas also in action

Nadal is in quarter-final action today
Nadal is in quarter-final action todayAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the business end of proceedings at this week's ATP and WTA events, with several of the world's best players looking to secure a morale-boosting title ahead of the Olympics.

16:12 CET - The next man through to the Hamburg semi-finals is Arthur Fils (20), after his opponent Holger Rune (21) was forced to retire, when trailing 4-6, 1-4.

14:42 CET - Fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has booked his spot in the Gstaad semi-finals, battling past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Hamburg, Sebastian Baez (23) recovered from a set down to overcome Italy's Luciano Darderi (22) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours.

12:47 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is through to the last four in Budapest after a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Suzan Lamens (25). 

12:24 CET - Quentin Halys (27) is the first winner of the day in Gstaad, with the Frenchman beating Gustavo Heide (22) 6-1, 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals.

11:08 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there's a result to bring you from late last night, with Reilly Opelka (26) continuing his impressive comeback, beating Mackenzie McDonald (29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Newport quarter-finals.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

