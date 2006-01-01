Tennis Tracker: Nadal up against Navone, Rune and Tsitsipas also in action

We've reached the business end of proceedings at this week's ATP and WTA events, with several of the world's best players looking to secure a morale-boosting title ahead of the Olympics.

16:12 CET - The next man through to the Hamburg semi-finals is Arthur Fils (20), after his opponent Holger Rune (21) was forced to retire, when trailing 4-6, 1-4.

14:42 CET - Fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has booked his spot in the Gstaad semi-finals, battling past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Hamburg, Sebastian Baez (23) recovered from a set down to overcome Italy's Luciano Darderi (22) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours.

12:47 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is through to the last four in Budapest after a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Suzan Lamens (25).

12:24 CET - Quentin Halys (27) is the first winner of the day in Gstaad, with the Frenchman beating Gustavo Heide (22) 6-1, 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals.

11:08 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there's a result to bring you from late last night, with Reilly Opelka (26) continuing his impressive comeback, beating Mackenzie McDonald (29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Newport quarter-finals.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!