Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Tsitsipas eases through

Nadal is into the semi-finals

We've reached the business end of proceedings at this week's ATP and WTA events, with several of the world's best players looking to secure a morale-boosting title ahead of the Olympics.

18:34 CET - Diana Shnaider's (20) good recent form continued with a straightforward 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ella Seidel (19) in Budapest.

Meanwhile in Hamburg, Pedro Martinez (27) secured an impressive win, defeating Francisco Cerundolo (25) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

17:44 CET - What a match. Rafael Nadal (38) has just demonstrated all the fighting qualities he's shown time and time again throughout his career, recovering from a set down to outlast fourth seed Mariano Navone (23) 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-5 in a four-hour slugfest in Bastad.

16:25 CET - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is safely through to the last four in Gstaad, securing a relatively routine 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italian veteran Fabio Fognini (37).

16:12 CET - The next player through to the Hamburg semi-finals is Arthur Fils (20), after his opponent Holger Rune (21) was forced to retire when trailing 4-6, 1-4.

14:42 CET - Fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has booked his spot in the Gstaad semi-finals, battling past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Hamburg, Sebastian Baez (23) recovered from a set down to overcome Italy's Luciano Darderi (22) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours.

12:47 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is through to the last four in Budapest after a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Suzan Lamens (25).

12:24 CET - Quentin Halys (27) is the first winner of the day in Gstaad, with the Frenchman beating Gustavo Heide (22) 6-1, 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals.

11:08 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there's a result to bring you from late last night, with Reilly Opelka (26) continuing his impressive comeback, beating Mackenzie McDonald (29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Newport quarter-finals.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!