Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Nadal, Zverev & Muchova headline blockbuster day of semi-finals

Tennis Tracker: Nadal, Zverev & Muchova headline blockbuster day of semi-finals

Rafa Nadal is playing in the Bastad semi-finals today
Rafa Nadal is playing in the Bastad semi-finals todayProfimedia, Flashscore
It's semi-final day across the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg while the women are at the same stage in Palermo and Budapest. Keep up with all the action here!

09:50 CET - The action starts in Gstaad, Switzerland today in a little over an hour with the first semi-final between Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Quentin Halys (27). That's from 11:00 CET.

Not long after that, the second semi sees top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) take on Matteo Berrettini (28) in what could be one of the matches of the day.

Keep an eye on the action in Gstaad here.

07:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on this blockbuster Saturday of semi-finals! We are down to the final four men in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg and the final four ladies in Palermo and Budapest as well.

We will have all the results from those tournaments for you here throughout the day with the headline match being Rafael Nadal's (38) Bastad clash with Duje Ajdukovic (23) at 13:00 CET.

Alexander Zverev (27) will be in action in Hamburg at 17:00 CET with Karolina Muchova (27), who advanced in Palermo with a win late last night, taking the court at around 21:30 CET this evening.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron advance to Newport ATP semi-final matchup
Alexander Zverev clinches season-leading 43rd win, aims to be 'happiest man on planet'
Rafael Nadal reaches Bastad semi-finals after winning four-hour marathon
Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Pleasantly tired Barbora Krejcikova counts post-Wimbledon blessings
Tennis Tracker: Nadal defeats Norrie in Bastad, Rune and Berrettini clinch wins
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas keen on completing childhood dream at Paris Games
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
New Marseille striker Mason Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
Como confirm Cesc Fabregas as new coach with four-year-deal
Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings