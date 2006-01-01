Tennis Tracker: Nadal, Zverev & Muchova headline blockbuster day of semi-finals

It's semi-final day across the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg while the women are at the same stage in Palermo and Budapest. Keep up with all the action here!

09:50 CET - The action starts in Gstaad, Switzerland today in a little over an hour with the first semi-final between Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Quentin Halys (27). That's from 11:00 CET.

Not long after that, the second semi sees top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) take on Matteo Berrettini (28) in what could be one of the matches of the day.

Keep an eye on the action in Gstaad here.

07:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on this blockbuster Saturday of semi-finals! We are down to the final four men in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg and the final four ladies in Palermo and Budapest as well.

We will have all the results from those tournaments for you here throughout the day with the headline match being Rafael Nadal's (38) Bastad clash with Duje Ajdukovic (23) at 13:00 CET.

Alexander Zverev (27) will be in action in Hamburg at 17:00 CET with Karolina Muchova (27), who advanced in Palermo with a win late last night, taking the court at around 21:30 CET this evening.