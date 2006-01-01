Tennis Tracker: Nadal & Zverev take centre stage on packed day of finals

07:55 CET - Catch up on yesterday's action on the WTA tour with our roundup of the semi-finals in Budapest and Palermo here.
07:20 CET - Here is the day's program of finals:
Gstaad (ATP) - 11:30 CET
Matteo Berrettini (28) vs Quentin Halys (27)
Bastad (ATP) - 14:00 CET
Nuno Borges (27) vs Rafael Nadal (38)
Hamburg (ATP) - 15:00 CET
Alexander Zverev (27) vs Arthur Fils (20)
Budapest (WTA) - 16:00 CET
Diana Shnaider (20) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30)
Newport (ATP) - 20:30 CET
Alex Michelsen (19) vs Marcos Giron (30)
Palermo (WTA) - 20:30 CET
Qinwen Zheng (21) vs Karolina Muchova (27)
07:05 CET - It's been a busy week of tennis with plenty of smaller tournaments following straight on from Wimbledon and we have a busy day of finals ahead with deciders at the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Hamburg and Newport, as well as the women's competitions in Budapest and Palermo.