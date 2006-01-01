Tennis Tracker: Nadal & Zverev take centre stage on packed day of finals

Advertisement
Rafael Nadal will play Nuno Borges in the Bastad final
We are down to the final two in Bastad, Gstaad, Hamburg, Newport, Budapest and Palermo. That's right, we have six finals today and we will have all those results for you here!

07:55 CET - Catch up on yesterday's action on the WTA tour with our roundup of the semi-finals in Budapest and Palermo here.

07:20 CET - Here is the day's program of finals:

Gstaad (ATP) - 11:30 CET

Matteo Berrettini (28) vs Quentin Halys (27) 

Bastad (ATP) - 14:00 CET 

Nuno Borges (27) vs Rafael Nadal (38)

Hamburg (ATP) - 15:00 CET

Alexander Zverev (27) vs Arthur Fils (20)

Budapest (WTA) - 16:00 CET

Diana Shnaider (20) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30)

Newport (ATP) - 20:30 CET

Alex Michelsen (19) vs Marcos Giron (30)

Palermo (WTA) - 20:30 CET

Qinwen Zheng (21) vs Karolina Muchova (27)

07:05 CET - It's been a busy week of tennis with plenty of smaller tournaments following straight on from Wimbledon and we have a busy day of finals ahead with deciders at the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Hamburg and Newport, as well as the women's competitions in Budapest and Palermo.

