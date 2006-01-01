Tennis Tracker: Navarro and Noskova set up Monterrey semi, Siniakova through in Cleveland

Navarro is through to the Monterrey semi-finals

With just a few days until the start of the US Open, it's time for final preparations as the semi-finals get underway in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

10:08 CET - At this week's solitary ATP event in Winston-Salem, there were overnight wins for Pablo Carreno-Busta (33), Alex Michelsen (19) and David Goffin (33) who all progressed to the semi-finals.

09:05 CET - There were plenty of notable results overnight, with second seed Emma Navarro (23) progressing in Monterrey after a 6-7(3), 6-0, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech (26). The American will face Linda Noskova (19) in the last four after the Czech teenager impressively swept aside Elina Svitolina (29) 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, Katerina Siniakova (28) recovered from a set down to book her spot in the semi-finals, triumphing 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against home favourite Peyton Stearns (22).

