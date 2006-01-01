Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Navarro in semi-final action against Anisimova, Zverev facing Korda

Tennis Tracker: Navarro in semi-final action against Anisimova, Zverev facing Korda

Navarro is in semi-final action this evening
Navarro is in semi-final action this eveningAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the business end of proceedings in Toronto and Montreal, with several of the world's best players looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of the US Open in a couple of weeks.

19:58 CET - After a brief rain delay, play is about to get underway in Toronto. You can follow all the action here.

18:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from the first women's semi-final in Toronto, as eighth seed Emma Navarro (23) takes on compatriot Amanda Anisimova (22).

Meanwhile, in Montreal, play starts at 20:00 CET, with Alexander Zverev (27) up against Sebastian Korda (24) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) taking on Alexei Popyrin (25).

09:44 CET - There was a huge shock in Montreal overnight, as top seed Jannik Sinner (22) fell to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to Andrey Rublev (26). There were also wins for Alexander Zverev (27), Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Matteo Arnaldi (23).

Meanwhile, in Toronto, third seed Jessica Pegula (30) battled past compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 6-4, 7-5 and Diana Shnaider (20) continued her good form with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Check out the full men's schedule in Montreal here and the women's schedule in Toronto here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Rublev through in Toronto, Sabalenka knocked out of Montreal
Tennis Tracker: Pegula progresses to Toronto quarters as Azarenka & Ostapenko bow out
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev progress at Canadian Open after shock exits
Show more
Tennis
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Andrey Rublev rolls over depleted Jannik Sinner in major ATP Montreal upset
Amanda Anisimova upsets Aryna Sabalenka to reach WTA Toronto semi-final
Top seed Coco Gauff shocked by Diana Shnaider in Canadian Open third round
Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach after Canadian disappointment
US top-seed Coco Gauff ousts Wang Yafan as Aryna Sabalenka advances at Toronto
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Pedro Neto, Man United closing in on Bayern duo
Paris Olympics LIVE: USA beat hosts France in men's basketball final as stars deliver
Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine
USA claim women's football gold after narrow victory over Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings