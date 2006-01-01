Tennis Tracker: Navarro in semi-final action against Anisimova, Zverev facing Korda

We've reached the business end of proceedings in Toronto and Montreal, with several of the world's best players looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of the US Open in a couple of weeks.

19:58 CET - After a brief rain delay, play is about to get underway in Toronto. You can follow all the action here.

18:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from the first women's semi-final in Toronto, as eighth seed Emma Navarro (23) takes on compatriot Amanda Anisimova (22).

Meanwhile, in Montreal, play starts at 20:00 CET, with Alexander Zverev (27) up against Sebastian Korda (24) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) taking on Alexei Popyrin (25).

09:44 CET - There was a huge shock in Montreal overnight, as top seed Jannik Sinner (22) fell to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to Andrey Rublev (26). There were also wins for Alexander Zverev (27), Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Matteo Arnaldi (23).

Meanwhile, in Toronto, third seed Jessica Pegula (30) battled past compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 6-4, 7-5 and Diana Shnaider (20) continued her good form with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Check out the full men's schedule in Montreal here and the women's schedule in Toronto here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!