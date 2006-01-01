Tennis Tracker: Navarro takes on Badosa as quarter-final action gets underway

We've reached the quarter-final stage at Flushing Meadows, with several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA tours looking to move one step closer to a US Open title.

17:34 CET - Just under 30 minutes to go until the action gets going at Flushing Meadows with Paula Badosa (26), who has never reached a Grand Slam semi-final, facing home favourite Emma Navarro (23).

The pair have only faced each other once before, with the Spaniard coming out on top.

Paula Badosa - Emma Navarro head-to-heads Flashscore

Follow the game from 18:00 CET.

16:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker on another huge day at the US Open, as the quarter-finals get underway in both the men's and women's tournaments.

First up in the day session, 13th seed Emma Navarro (23) - who knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff (20) in the previous round - takes on the resurgent Paula Badosa (26). That match gets started at 18:00 CET.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, home favourite Taylor Fritz (26) comes up against fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) in a repeat of their epic fourth-round clash at Wimbledon in July. That quarter-final is due to get underway around 19:30 CET.

The night session is just as thrilling, with women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) facing Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng (21) before Frances Tiafoe (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) prepare to battle it out for a spot in the last four.

