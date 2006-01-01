Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Navarro takes on Badosa as quarter-final action gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Navarro takes on Badosa as quarter-final action gets underway

Navarro is in quarter-final action today
Navarro is in quarter-final action todayFlashscore / MATTHEW STOCKMAN / Getty Images via AFP
We've reached the quarter-final stage at Flushing Meadows, with several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA tours looking to move one step closer to a US Open title.

17:34 CET - Just under 30 minutes to go until the action gets going at Flushing Meadows with Paula Badosa (26), who has never reached a Grand Slam semi-final, facing home favourite Emma Navarro (23).

The pair have only faced each other once before, with the Spaniard coming out on top.

Paula Badosa - Emma Navarro head-to-heads
Paula Badosa - Emma Navarro head-to-headsFlashscore

Follow the game from 18:00 CET.

16:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker on another huge day at the US Open, as the quarter-finals get underway in both the men's and women's tournaments.

First up in the day session, 13th seed Emma Navarro (23) - who knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff (20) in the previous round - takes on the resurgent Paula Badosa (26). That match gets started at 18:00 CET.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, home favourite Taylor Fritz (26) comes up against fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) in a repeat of their epic fourth-round clash at Wimbledon in July. That quarter-final is due to get underway around 19:30 CET.

The night session is just as thrilling, with women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) facing Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng (21) before Frances Tiafoe (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) prepare to battle it out for a spot in the last four.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Nearly men Zverev and Dimitrov target US Open semi-finals
Muchova having fun at US Open with throwback style as run continues
Top seed Sinner battles past home favourite Paul to make US Open quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz target all-American US Open semi-final
Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals after win over Samsonova
Draper carries British hopes into US Open quarters as he follows in Murray's footsteps
No labor day: Pegula, Muchova, Medvedev and Draper cruise into US Open quarters
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sinner march into US Open quarter-finals
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Most Read
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Retirement 'won't be tough decision' for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
UEFA sets cap on away fan ticket prices in Europe
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sinner march into US Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings