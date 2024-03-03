Tennis Tracker: Night of finals starts in Austin, Nadal & Alcaraz in Netflix Slam

Indian Wells is just around the corner but we have three tournaments to wrap up before we turn our attention to it along with a special exhibition match, with finals in Austin, San Diego and Santiago all being played tonight along with the Netflix Slam between Rafael (37) Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz (20).

17:15 CET - The big early morning news was Alex De Minaur (25) retaining his Acapulco crown against Casper Ruud (25). You can read more about that here.

And to get you in the loop ahead of tonight's big Netflix Slam, take a read of our latest tennis feature where author Sebastien Gente wonders: Is such a spectacle a good move for the sport?

17:05 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight's tennis! There is a lot to look forward to this evening but a lot of the action will be late, at least from where we are.

From 21:00 CET, the Austin final will be contested by Wang Xiyu (22) and Yuan Yue (25).

At the same time, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Rafa Nadal (37) will go head-to-head live on Netflix.

At 23:00 CET, Alejandro Tabilo (26) faces Sebastian Baez (23) for the title in Santiago.

Then from midnight, the San Diego crown will be settled as Marta Kostyuk (21) faces Katie Boulter (27).

 

