Tennis Tracker: Nishikori making long-awaited return in Miami, Wozniacki also in action

Wozniacki has looked good since returning
Wozniacki has looked good since returning
Profimedia, Flashscore
It's a day of golden oldies in Miami with Kei Nishikori (34) taking to the court for the first time since July and Caroline Wozniacki (33) looking to continue her impressive comeback.

15:50 CET - Today's matches will begin in just over 10 minutes, and while two of the first to start are men's clashes, it's the three early women's matches that stand out; you can follow them below.

Katie Boulter vs Brenda Fruhvirtova

Elise Mertens vs Taylor Townsend

Diane Parry vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

13:05 CET - It will be a little while until the tennis starts for the day but to get you in the swing of things, you can read about Jannik Sinner’s quest to get back to winning ways in Miami following his first loss of the season in Indian Wells last week.

12:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Miami Open action! 

