Tennis Tracker: Noskova eases through in Prague, Vondrousova pulls out of Olympics

The Olympic Games are getting closer and closer, yet the action around the world of tennis shows no sign of letting up.

19:07 CET - Over in Atlanta, our day's action has its first result with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) seeing off Arthur Cazaux (21) 6-2, 7-6.

18:48 CET - Magdalena Frech (26) has battled past Astra Sharma (28) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in Prague, while eighth seed Laslo Djere (29) is safely through at the ATP event in Kitzbuhel.

17:40 CET - Top seed in Prague, Linda Noskova (19), has eased through her opening match, triumphing 6-3, 6-2 against Katarina Zavatska (24) on home soil.

17:22 CET - Some big news away from the court, with former Wimbledon champion and Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova (25) announcing her withdrawal from this summer's Paris Olympics due to a hand injury.

"I am very sorry, but due to health reason I will not be participating in this year's Olympic Games in Paris," the Czech posted on Instagram. "I hoped until the last moment that I could go at least in doubles, but problems with my hand won't allow me on the court."

Read the full story here.

17:04 CET - Sixth seed Martina Trevisan (30) has been knocked out in Iasi, falling to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko (38).

16:12 CET - Czech duo Katerina Siniakova (28) and Dominika Salkova (20) are both through on home soil after wins over Louisa Chirico (28) and Zeynep Sommez (22) respectively.

Meanwhile, in Kitzbuhel, Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) has defeated Austria's Joel Josef Schwaerzler (18) 6-2, 7-6(6).

14:15 CET - Eighth seed Anna Bondar (27) has eased past Marie Benoit (29) 6-3, 6-1 in Romania, while Yannick Hanfmann (32) and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (27) are the first winners of the day in Kitzbuhel.

13:27 CET - Fourth seed Magda Linette (32) is safely through in Prague, battling past qualifier Mona Barthel (34) 7-6(4), 6-4.

Over in Romania, Simona Waltert (23) and Selena Janicijevic (21) have secured comfortable straight-set wins.

12:14 CET - Oksana Selekhmeteva (21) is the first winner of the day at the Livesport Prague Open, with the Russian qualifier defeating home favourite Barbora Palicova (20) 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Iasi, Chloe Paquet (30) has beaten seventh seed Maria Lourdes Carle (24) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

11:34 CET - Our first result of the day is in and it's from Iasi where fifth seed Elina Avaneysan (21) has seen off Spain's Leyre Romero Gomez (22) 6-1, 6-2 to advance into the next round.

Meanwhile, Petra Martic (33) is also through having defeated a Spanish opponent. The Croatian saw off Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (33) 6-4, 6-4.

09:54 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! Several tournaments get underway today, with clay court action in Austria, Croatia, and Romania, as well as the Livesport WTA Prague Open. Later this afternoon, the Atlanta Open also begins, but on the American hardcourts.

As usual, we will be keeping you up to date with all the latest results from these competitions.