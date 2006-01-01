Tennis Tracker: Olympic preparations ramp up with Nadal, Rune and Zheng taking to the clay

16:42 CET - After some encouraging signs at Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini (28) has continued his comeback with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Pedro Cachin (29) at the Swiss Open.
15:40 CET - Seventh seed Moyuka Uchijima (22) has been forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 1-0 to Ella Seidel (19) in Budapest.
14:55 CET - In Hamburg, Arthur Fils (20) battled from a set down to defeat Jaume Munar (27) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Over in Budapest, Diana Shnaider (20) and Bernarda Pera (29) both claimed victories, while Hamad Medjedovic (20) won in Gstaad.
12:52 CET - Qualifier Quentin Halys (27) has seen off fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet (38) 7-6, 7-6 to make his way through in Gstaad.
12:23 CET - Clay competition continues around Europe with just nine days to go until the Olympic Games, giving those players taking part a way to prepare after the grass-court swing.
For Nadia Podoroska (27), that preparation has gone badly, after she was beaten by Eva Lys (22) 6-3, 6-0.
