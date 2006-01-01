Tennis Tracker: Olympic preparations ramp up with Nadal, Rune and Zheng taking to the clay

Tennis Tracker: Olympic preparations ramp up with Nadal, Rune and Zheng taking to the clay

Nadal is playing both singles and doubles in Sweden
Nadal is playing both singles and doubles in SwedenAFP, Flashscore
With Wimbledon now behind us, preparations for the Olympics are ramping up with a number of top players restarting their clay-court seasons ahead of their return to Roland Garros.

16:42 CET - After some encouraging signs at Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini (28) has continued his comeback with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Pedro Cachin (29) at the Swiss Open.

15:40 CET - Seventh seed Moyuka Uchijima (22) has been forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 1-0 to Ella Seidel (19) in Budapest.

14:55 CET - In Hamburg, Arthur Fils (20) battled from a set down to defeat Jaume Munar (27) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

Over in Budapest, Diana Shnaider (20) and Bernarda Pera (29) both claimed victories, while Hamad Medjedovic (20) won in Gstaad.

12:52 CET - Qualifier Quentin Halys (27) has seen off fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet (38) 7-6, 7-6 to make his way through in Gstaad.

12:23 CET - Clay competition continues around Europe with just nine days to go until the Olympic Games, giving those players taking part a way to prepare after the grass-court swing.

For Nadia Podoroska (27), that preparation has gone badly, after she was beaten by Eva Lys (22) 6-3, 6-0

09:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

