Tennis Tracker: Olympics just days away as action continues around Europe

Noskova is set to play today
Noskova is set to play today
The Olympic Games are getting closer and closer, yet the action around the world of tennis shows no sign of letting up.

13:27 CET - Fourth seed Magda Linette (32) is safely through in Prague, battling past qualifier Mona Barthel (34) 7-6(4), 6-4.

Over in Romania, Simona Waltert (23) and Selena Janicijevic (21) have secured comfortable straight-set wins.

12:14 CET - Oksana Selekhmeteva (21) is the first winner of the day at the Livesport Prague Open, with the Russian qualifier defeating home favourite Barbora Palicova (20) 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Iasi, Chloe Paquet (30) has beaten seventh seed Maria Lourdes Carle (24) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2

11:34 CET - Our first result of the day is in and it's from Iasi where fifth seed Elina Avaneysan (21) has seen off Spain's Leyre Romero Gomez (22) 6-1, 6-2 to advance into the next round.

Meanwhile, Petra Martic (33) is also through having defeated a Spanish opponent. The Croatian saw off Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (33) 6-4, 6-4.

09:54 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! Several tournaments get underway today, with clay court action in Austria, Croatia, and Romania, as well as the Livesport WTA Prague Open. Later this afternoon, the Atlanta Open also begins, but on the American hardcourts.

As usual, we will be keeping you up to date with all the latest results from these competitions.

