Tennis Tracker: One last step ahead of WTA French Open final as Swiatek, Sabalenka take to court

Flashscore

We are drawing near to the conclusion of what has been a very special tournament so far, the last round of quarter-finals for both ATP and WTA took place yesterday as we draw our attention to the final four. The day ahead provides two matches, but nothing short of excitement as by the end of the day we will know who the protagonists of the WTA French Open final are.

7:19 CET - Perhaps an unexpected contestant in Karolina Muchova will be facing world number two Aryna Sabalenka to start the day off. The Australian Open champion is looking for her second Grand Slam this year, as well as improving her recent clay record which saw her leave the last tour in Rome from the first round.

The winner is set to have the last step and the hardest one as she will face the triumphant between world number one Iga Swiatek and impressive Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Pole is the current champion and is looking to continue her title defence and has been handing out bagels with unique performances, in front of her will be Brazilian world number 14 making history after reaching this stage and knocking top seed Ons Jabeur out yesterday.