Tennis Tracker: Opening round of Cincinatti Open featuring numerous heavyweight clashes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Opening round of Cincinatti Open featuring numerous heavyweight clashes
Tennis Tracker: Opening round of Cincinatti Open featuring numerous heavyweight clashes
Auger-Aliassime has been handed a tough draw
Auger-Aliassime has been handed a tough draw
Reuters
It's the opening day of the Cincinnati Open, and one of tennis' biggest tournaments is starting in style with a number of heavyweight clashes.

11:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) says he still has fire in his belly as the 23-time Grand Slam champion prepares to return to action at this week's Cincinnati Open after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz (20) last month.

Read the full story

08:35 CET - The opening match in Cincinnati took place overnight, with home favourite Frances Tiafoe (25) beating Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

North of the border, Jessica Pegula (29) beat Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-1, 6-0 to claim the Canadian Open title.

Read more here 

Pegula vs Samsonova highlights
Flashscore

07:44 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the opening round of the Cincinnati Open. With the matches including Matteo Berrettini (27) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Venus Williams (43) vs Veronika Kudermetova (26), it's fair to say things are starting with a bang. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
'Destroyed' Elena Rybakina takes aim at WTA over Canadian Open scheduling
Fire still burns for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for Cincinnati showing
Jessica Pegula steamrolls Liudmila Samsonova to claim Canadian Open title
Scintillating Jannik Sinner storms past Alex de Minaur in Toronto for first Masters title
Samsonova beats Rybakina to set up Canadian Open title match with Pegula
Sinner beats Paul with ease to set up Canadian Open final clash with De Minaur
Tennis Tracker: Sinner seals first Masters title, Pegula triumphs in Montreal
Alex de Minaur rolls over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach Toronto final
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Most Read
Football Tracker: Monday night football looms as transfer madness rolls on
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Chelsea finally seal Caicedo deal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner seals first Masters title, Pegula triumphs in Montreal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |