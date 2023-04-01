Tennis Tracker: Opening round of Cincinatti Open featuring numerous heavyweight clashes

It's the opening day of the Cincinnati Open, and one of tennis' biggest tournaments is starting in style with a number of heavyweight clashes.

11:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) says he still has fire in his belly as the 23-time Grand Slam champion prepares to return to action at this week's Cincinnati Open after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz (20) last month.

08:35 CET - The opening match in Cincinnati took place overnight, with home favourite Frances Tiafoe (25) beating Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

North of the border, Jessica Pegula (29) beat Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-1, 6-0 to claim the Canadian Open title.

07:44 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the opening round of the Cincinnati Open. With the matches including Matteo Berrettini (27) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Venus Williams (43) vs Veronika Kudermetova (26), it's fair to say things are starting with a bang.