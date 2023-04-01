Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Azarenka through in Qatar, Swiatek in action soon

Swiatek has won the last two editions of the Qatar Open
AFP, Flashscore
After a relatively quiet few weeks following the Australian Open, tennis is well and truly back today with some of the sport's biggest names in action as the star-studded Qatar Open enters its second day.

18:14 CET - Another high-ranking seed has fallen in Doha with Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) losing 6-1, 6-3 to Xinyu Wang (22).

In Rotterdam meanwhile, Milos Raonic (33) has beaten Jesper de Jong (23) 7-6, 6-4.

18:10 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) has picked up what feels like a big win in Qatar, avenging her Australian Open defeat to Caroline Garcia (30) with a 7-5, 6-4 victory. 

17:34 CET - A few more results are in from the WTA 1000 event in Doha. Daria Kasatkina (26) has been knocked out after suffering a 6-2, 7-6(2) defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) just a day after her defeat in the Abu Dhabi final to Elena Rybakina.

Linda Noskova (18) is safely through, however, beating Bernarda Pera (28) 6-3, 7-6(8).

16:29 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) was involved in a real tussle with Magdalena Frech (26) but eventually found a way to her opponent 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

16:03 CET - In the first match of the day in Rotterdam, David Goffin (33) outlasted Dino Prizmic (18) 6-4, 6-7(12), 6-1 in just under three hours.

In Qatar, Leylah Fernandez (21) secured a good 7-5, 7-6(4) victory over Liudmila Samsonova (25). 

13:56 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) has been dumped out of the Qatar Open after suffering a really disappointing 6-0, 7-6(6) loss to Anhelina Kalinina (27).

In other results from Doha, Elise Mertens (28) cruised past Peyton Stearns (22) 6-2, 6-3, while Paula Badosa (26) finished off her match from yesterday, battling past Ashlyn Krueger (19) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

10:35 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) hasn't enjoyed the best of starts to her comeback, losing her last three matches, but is remaining optimistic heading into the Qatar Open nonetheless.

Read more here 

09:08 CET - All eyes today will be on Doha, where a star-studded Qatar Open is entering its second day with Iga Swiatek (22) and Naomi Osaka (26) both taking to the court.

Swiatek has won the past two editions of the tournament, but is trying not to think about that as she bids to make it three in a row.

08:39 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! 

