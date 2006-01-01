Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Musetti get grass-court seasons underway with wins

Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Musetti get grass-court seasons underway with wins

The main court in Stuttgart
The main court in Stuttgart AFP, Flashscore
The grass-court season is underway, and Naomi Osaka (26) is among the players beginning their road to Wimbledon today.

18:43 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) and Alexander Bublik (26) have both advanced in Stuttgart without too much trouble, beating Yannick Hanfmann (32) and Hamad Medjedovic (20) respectively. 

17:20 CET -  Naomi Osaka (26) has cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Suzan Lamens in 's-Hertogenbosch to start her grass-court season in style and close out the women's matches for the day.

Catch up on the earlier action here.

15:25 CET - Second seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) and fifth seed Veronika Kudermetova (27) have both made it through with straight-set wins at 's-Hertogenbosch, while men's fifth seed Adrian Mannarino (35) has lost in straight sets. 

14:10 CET - Great news for tennis fans as Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Rafael Nadal (38) look set to play as a doubles pair at the Paris Olympics for Spain! Read more here. 

14:00 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) has opened up his grass-court season with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer (30) in Stuttgart.

There is plenty of action over in the Netherlands today as well with WTA and ATP tournaments underway in Hertogenbosch where Naomi Osaka (26) will be taking to grass shortly.

Follow the women's tournament here and the men here.

12:30 CET - Unfortunately, French Open finalist Alexander Zverev (27) withdrew from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart yesterday but there are still some heavy hitters involved with Alexander Bublik (26) and Frances Tiafoe (26) in action today.

Follow the tournament here.

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flahscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Tennis
