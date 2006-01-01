Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Rublev in action, Nishikori facing Rune in Tokyo

Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Rublev in action, Nishikori facing Rune in Tokyo

Osaka is in action in Beijing
Osaka is in action in BeijingČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO / Flashscore
The action continues in Beijing and Tokyo today, with heavy hitters such as Carlos Alcaraz (21), Naomi Osaka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) all set to take to the court.

11:40 CET - There is currently no play ongoing in China on the outside courts, with the rain coming down.

11:36 CET - A remarkable story is unfolding in Beijing this week. Shuai Zhang (35) - who prior to this week had lost 24 straight matches and hadn't won for 603 days - has now won three matches in a row, beating Greet Minnen (27) 6-2, 6-3 to move into the last 16 on home turf.

10:20 CET - There is some unfortunate news coming out of Tokyo. Jack Draper (22) has had to retire from his clash with Ugo Humbert (26) trailing 5-7, 1-2, after he seemingly picked up an abdominal injury. Humbert moves through to the semi-finals as a result, and will face Tomas Machac (23).

09:48 CET - Despite dropping a thrilling first set, US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (30) found a way through Veronika Kudermetova (27), clinching a 6-7(9), 6-1, 6-2. It is 17 wins in her last 19 matches for Pegula, with her only losses coming in finals to Aryna Sabalenka.

09:36 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) was involved in a real tussle with Francisco Cerundolo (26), eventually coming out on top in China 7-6(4), 7-6(9).

Meanwhile, over on the women's side, Elina Avanesyan (22) was shocked by Ukraine's Yulia Starodubtseva (24), falling to a 3-6, 1-6 loss.

08:20 CET - Tomas Machac (23) has followed up his win over Tommy Paul in Tokyo, beating Alex Michelsen (20) 7-6(2), 6-3 to move into the semi-final.

07:35 CET - Good morning, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Sunday!

We have had some early results from Beijing, with Lorenzo Musetti (22) being stunned 2-6, 4-6 by  Yunchaokete Bu (22), who claimed a massive victory on home soil.

Diana Shnaider (22) also fell to Magdalena Frech (26) 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, but Paula Badosa (26) secured safe passage with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Rebecca Sramkova (27).

Currently on court is Jessica Pegula (30), who is facing off with Veronika Kudermetova (27), while Karen Khachanov (28), Tomas Machac (23) and Elina Avanesyan (22) are in action.

Andrey Rublev (26) and Jack Draper (22) are set to play their matches very soon, while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Naomi Osaka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) all take centre stage a little later today. 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Zheng breezes through in Beijing, Sabalenka & Sinner cruise to wins
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Gauff ease through in Beijing, Pegula & Rublev also secure wins
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Muchova through in Beijing, Fritz and Ruud dumped out in Tokyo
Show more
Tennis
Ugo Humbert reaches Japan Open semi-finals after Jack Draper retires injured
US Open finalist Pegula fights past Kudermetova to reach Beijing last 16
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Updated
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming, Rune advances
Updated
Olympic champion Zheng joins top seed Sabalenka in Beijing third round
Updated
Wimbledon granted planning permission for controversial massive expansion
Draper ousts second seed Hurkacz to reach Japan Open quarter-finals, Shelton progresses
Alcaraz and Medvedev win Beijing openers as Zhang scores big upset
Most Read
Football Tracker: Aston Villa and Girona in early action, Torino facing Lazio
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings