Tennis Tracker: Osaka getting grass-court season underway, Musetti wins in Stuttgart

The grass-court season is underway, and Naomi Osaka (26) is among the players beginning their road to Wimbledon today.

15:25 CET - Second seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) and fifth seed Veronika Kudermetova (27) have both made it through with straight-set wins at 's-Hertogenbosch, while men's fifth seed Adrian Mannarino (35) has lost in straight sets.

14:10 CET - Great news for tennis fans as Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Rafael Nadal (38) look set to play as a doubles pair at the Paris Olympics for Spain! Read more here.

14:00 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) has opened up his grass-court season with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer (30) in Stuttgart.

There is plenty of action over in the Netherlands today as well with WTA and ATP tournaments underway in Hertogenbosch where Naomi Osaka (26) will be taking to grass shortly.

12:30 CET - Unfortunately, French Open finalist Alexander Zverev (27) withdrew from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart yesterday but there are still some heavy hitters involved with Alexander Bublik (26) and Frances Tiafoe (26) in action today.

