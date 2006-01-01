Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Andreescu in action after Sakkari stunned by Niemeier

Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Andreescu in action after Sakkari stunned by Niemeier

With just a week until the start of Wimbledon, it's the last chance for players to build momentum at tournaments in Bad Homburg, Mallorca and Eastbourne.

18:08 CET - Sebastian Ofner (28) has beaten Jaume Munar (27) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) in Mallorca, while Harriet Dart (27) is through on home soil in Eastbourne after a marathon 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-4 victory over Marie Bouzkova (25) in three-and-a-half hours. 

17:20 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has booked her spot in the second round in Bad Homburg, overcoming Tamara Korpatsch (29) 6-1, 7-6(6)

16:37 CET - Over in Mallorca, fifth seed Luciano Darderi (22) is into the next round after a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 victory over Spain's Pedro Martinez (27).

Meanwhile, in Eastbourne, lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic (28) has recorded an impressive 6-2, 6-4 win against Fabian Marozsan (24).

14:51 CET - World No.9 and No.1 seed Maria Sakkari (28) has been stunned in Bad Homburg, falling to a 6-2, 2-6, 6-7(4) defeat at the hands of lucky loser Jule Niemeier (24).

Fabio Fognini (37) has made it through in Mallorca, however, battling past Gijs Brouwer (28) 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

14:29 CET - Rinky Hijikata (23) is the first man through in Mallorca today, beating Luca Nardi (20) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, while Magda Linette (32) has battled past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in Eastbourne.

13:38 CET - A few early results to bring you, with Liudmila Samsonova (25) and Linda Noskova (19) both through in Bad Homburg after straight-set wins over Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) and Taylor Townsend (28) respectively.

Meanwhile, in Eastbourne, Anhelina Kalinina (27) has moved into the next round after a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory against Sorana Cirstea (34).

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

