Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Swiatek cruise, Medvedev and Sinner battle in Beijing final

We have a whole host of action for you today from Beijing, with the WTA 1000 event at the last 16 stage, while Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) face off in the final of the men's ATP 500 event. It's set to be an exhilarating day of tennis.

15:03 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has taken the first set against Daniil Medvedev (27) in a tie-break to be just one set away from the title in the Chinese capital.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina (24) is through to the quarter-finals after battling to a three-set 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Mirra Andreeva (16).

14:28 CET - The Beijing final between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) is underway with the first set going on serve so far. Elsewhere, Marcos Giron (30) has advanced over in Shanghai with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan (27)

13:37 CET - More first round action from Shanghai as veteran Richard Gasquet (37) has been defeated 6-1, 6-2 by home favourite Zhizhen Zhang (26), whilst

12:39 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) looked in formidable form as she battered Magda Linette (31) 6-1, 6-1 in Beijing.

11:20 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) has downed Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a thrilling contest which clocked in at just under three hours.

08:55 CET - Dusan Lajovic (33) has beaten Stanislas Wawrinka (38) 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach the second round in Shanghai.

08:18 CET - The penultimate ATP Masters 1000 event begins in Shanghai today, with three-time Grand Slam champions Stanislas Wawrinka (38) and Andy Murray (36) both taking to the court.

08:00 CET - Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) are in action a little later today, and the men's final between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) will get underway at 13:30 CET. Sinner has failed to beat the Russian in all six of their meetings, so he will have to find a new way to try and take down Medvedev.

07:37 CET - We already have one result in for you from Beijing. Jelena Ostapenko (26) was in stellar form, easing past American Jessica Pegula (29) 6-4, 6-2.