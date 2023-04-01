Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Tiafoe shock exits as Murray and Vondrousova in action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Tiafoe shock exits as Murray and Vondrousova in action
Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko and Tiafoe shock exits as Murray and Vondrousova in action
Raonic returns to action in Toronto after a two-year injury
Raonic returns to action in Toronto after a two-year injury
Reuters
The hard court season moves to Canada this week as the ATP tour goes to Toronto and Montreal hosts the WTA tour. The US Open is just two weeks away and so preparations are hotting up as the world's best players look to build some confidence.

7:16 CET - Hello and welcome to today's action which sees Andy Murray (36) continue his US Open preparation and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) face a tough early test against Egypt's Mayar Sherif (27).

There were two unexpected results overnight in the tennis as Frances Tiafoe was defeated by world number 545 Milos Raonic on Raonic's return from a lengthy injury, losing 7-6(14-12), 6-7 (4-7), 3-6.

Meanwhile over in Montreal on the WTA there was an even bigger shock as Jelena Ostapekno (26) lost to world number 684 Jennifer Brady (28) 6-7 (7-9), 6-0, 6-7 (8-10).

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyVondrousova MarketaOstapenko JelenaTiafoe FrancesSherif MayarTennis TrackerRaonic MilosBrady Jennifer
Related Articles
Rain, records and royals: Ten highlights to remember from Wimbledon 2023
Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters in emphatic style
Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown at Wimbledon
Show more
Tennis
Azarenka and Pliskova slog way through into second round of rainy Canadian Open
Monfils magical display downs Eubanks in three sets as he advances in Toronto
Tennis Tracker: Dan Evans wins maiden ATP title and Williams in action at Montreal
Imperious Coco Gauff cruises past Maria Sakkari to win WTA Washington title
Improved Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Canadian breakthrough as he enters as hot favourite
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Alex De Minaur to capture Los Cabos title
Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Sakkari to win in Washington, Tsitsipas claims Los Cabos title
Maria Sakkari ousts top seed Jessica Pegula to reach Washington final
Gauff says she was ready to perform CPR on ill fan and urges fans to learn CPR courses
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Hosts Australia ease through to last eight as wimp Denmark crash out of World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |