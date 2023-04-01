Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko & Bublik in finals, Shnaider claims Hua Hin title

Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko & Bublik in finals, Shnaider claims Hua Hin title
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik reacts after beating Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime
AFP, Flashscore
A week after the Australian Open final and we are two matches away from crowning three more champions in Linz, Montpellier and Thailand. Follow the action in both cities with Flashscore!

13:50 CET - Next up, Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) face of in Linz.

Follow the action from Austria here.

13:40 CET - Russian Diana Shnaider (19) has won the Hua Hin title after beating China's Lin Zhu (30) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Flashscore

13:05 CET - The final in Hua Hin between Diana Shnaider (19) and Lin Zhu (30) is going to a deciding set.

Follow the action live here.

7:35 CET - It is final day! After a week of building confidence after the Australian Open disappointment for a lot of big players, players on the WTA and ATP tour are just one more game away from triumph. 

The first final comes from Thailand as Diana Shnaider (19) takes on Lin Zhu (30) of China from 10 am CET

Then comes the final in Linz from 14:00 CET between Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) after both players have had impressive tournaments. 

Finally, we have the ATP final in Montpellier between Alexander Bublik (26) and Borna Coric (27) from 15:00 CET

