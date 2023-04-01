Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko claims Linz title, Bublik and Coric facing off in Montpellier

Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko claims Linz title, Bublik and Coric facing off in Montpellier

A week after the Australian Open final and we are two matches away from crowning three more champions in Linz, Montpellier and Thailand. Follow the action in both cities with Flashscore!

15:27 CET - In the third final of the day, Alexander Bublik (26) is facing Borna Coric (27) in Montpellier.

Follow the action live here.

15:20 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has beaten Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) with some ease, winning 6-2, 6-3, to claim the title in Linz.

Key match stats Flashscore

13:50 CET - Next up, Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) face of in Linz.

Follow the action from Austria here.

13:40 CET - Russian Diana Shnaider (19) has won the Hua Hin title after beating China's Lin Zhu (30) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Key match stats Flashscore

13:05 CET - The final in Hua Hin between Diana Shnaider (19) and Lin Zhu (30) is going to a deciding set.

Follow the action live here.

7:35 CET - It is final day! After a week of building confidence after the Australian Open disappointment for a lot of big players, players on the WTA and ATP tour are just one more game away from triumph.

The first final comes from Thailand as Diana Shnaider (19) takes on Lin Zhu (30) of China from 10 am CET.

Then comes the final in Linz from 14:00 CET between Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) after both players have had impressive tournaments.

Finally, we have the ATP final in Montpellier between Alexander Bublik (26) and Borna Coric (27) from 15:00 CET.