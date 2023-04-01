Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko cruises past Pegula, Medvedev facing Sinner in Beijing final

08:55 CET - Dusan Lajovic (33) has beaten Stanislas Wawrinka (38) 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach the second round in Shanghai.
08:18 CET - The penultimate ATP Masters 1000 event begins in Shanghai today, with three-time Grand Slam champions Stanislas Wawrinka (38) and Andy Murray (36) both taking to the court.
08:00 CET - Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) are in action a little later today, and the men's final between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) will get underway at 13:30 CET. Sinner has failed to beat the Russian in all six of their meetings, so he will have to find a new way to try and take down Medvedev.
07:37 CET - We already have one result in for you from Beijing. Jelena Ostapenko (26) was in stellar form, easing past American Jessica Pegula (29) 6-4, 6-2.