Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko cruises past Pegula, Medvedev facing Sinner in Beijing final

We have a whole host of action for you today from Beijing, with the WTA 1000 event at the last 16 stage, while Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) face off in the final of the men's ATP 500 event. It's set to be an exhilarating day of tennis.

08:55 CET - Dusan Lajovic (33) has beaten Stanislas Wawrinka (38) 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach the second round in Shanghai.

Lajovic vs Wawrinka highlights
Flashscore

08:18 CET - The penultimate ATP Masters 1000 event begins in Shanghai today, with three-time Grand Slam champions Stanislas Wawrinka (38) and Andy Murray (36) both taking to the court.

08:00 CET - Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) are in action a little later today, and the men's final between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) will get underway at 13:30 CET. Sinner has failed to beat the Russian in all six of their meetings, so he will have to find a new way to try and take down Medvedev.

07:37 CET - We already have one result in for you from Beijing. Jelena Ostapenko (26) was in stellar form, easing past American Jessica Pegula (29) 6-4, 6-2

Ostapenko vs Pegula highlights
Flashscore
