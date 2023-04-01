Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko in Linz final four, Rune in Montpellier semi

Ostapenko in action in Linz
Profimedia, Flashscore
After a disappointing Australian Open for many of the world's top players, they'll be desperate to get back on track with a win today as action continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin.

14:43 CET - The second semi-final in Thailand has been decided and Lin Zhu (30) has won 6-3, 6-2 against Yafan Wang (29) setting up a Zhu against Shaider final.

13:00 CET - There won't be an all Chinese final in Thailand as Diana Shnaider (19) has beaten Xinyu Wang (22) in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to progress to tomorrow's final.

11:00 CET - Welcome back! We are reaching the business end of tournaments in Thailand, Austria and France with semi-final action to look forward to today! 

The first match comes from Thailand as Diana Shnaider (19) faces Xinyu Wang (22) for a place in the final, which starts at 11:05 CET.

That is followed by an all-Chinese affair as Yafan Wang (29) takes on Lin Zhu for the other final spot.

Next up at 13:00 CET our attention moves to Linz as Donna Vekic (27) of Croatia faces world number 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) for a place in the final. 

This is followed by the tournament's highest seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) who takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) for the other final spot.

Finally, starting from 15:00 CET Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) plays Alexander Bublik (26) and later Holger Rune (20) faces Borna Coric (27) in Montpellier semi-final action.

