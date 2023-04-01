Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko wins, Jabeur due on court in San Diego

The US Open might have finished but the focus remains on the US for now as the San Diego Open's third day is kicking off! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest in the conclusion of the American tour. All here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

7:10 CET - It took her three sets but Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) eventually managed to get past Leylah Fernandez (21), winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

5:42 CET - Jelena Ostapenko was victorious overnight as she got past Ekaterina Alexandrova in a just under three-hour contest. Triumphing 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

Alexandrova - Ostapenko highlights Flashscore

Local Sloane Stephens progressed to the second round of the tournament after defeating Elise Mertens comfortably 6-1, 6-3.

Later on today we will witness top seeds taking to court as well, among them will be Ons Jabeur facing Anastasia Potapova as well as Maria Sakkari taking on Maria Osorio.

Ostapenko will be playing for a place in the quarter-finals against Danielle Collins.