Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Tennis Tracker: Pan Pacific Open underway, Zverev to begin Vienna campaign

Tennis Tracker: Pan Pacific Open underway, Zverev to begin Vienna campaign

Zverev is the top seed in Vienna
Zverev is the top seed in ViennaMathias Schulz / Zuma Press / Profimedia / Flashscore
A new week brings new tournaments with WTA events in Tokyo and Guangzhou getting up and running today along with action in Basel and Vienna on the men's side of the game

11:30 CET - The Guangzhou Open's main round got underway this morning and we've just had the second result of the day with Olga Danilovic (23) beating Erika Andreeva (20) 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, local wild card Wei Sijia (20) stunned sixth seed Rebecca Sramkova (28) 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

10:50 CET - Seventh seed Magdalena Frech (26) has been knocked out in Tokyo, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Zeynep Sonmez (22).

08:33 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The action is already underway, with Viktoriya Tomova (29) and Varvara Gracheva (24) winning the opening two matches of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo; the latter knocked out defending champion Veronika Kudermetova (27).

