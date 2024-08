Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Pegula in US Open action, Muchova into fourth round

The third round of the US Open continues today, with Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Daniil Medvedev (28) all taking to the court on a busy Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

18:27 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) is the first player today into the fourth round, putting in a commanding performance to ease past Anastasia Potapova (23) 6-4, 6-2.

16:50 CET - Play is set to get underway in 10 minutes time, with David Goffin (33) vs Tomas Machac (23), Karolina Muchova (28) vs Anastasia Popapova (23) and Yulia Putintseva (29) vs Jasmine Paolini (28) all up first.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to the US Open and more third-round action. As the tennis world continues to wrap its head around Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic's (37) shock exits in the last two nights, a fascinating day of action begins in around an hours time.

As the draw opens up on the men's side, an opportunity presents itself to players like Daniil Medvedev (28) who has fallen short before and world number one Jannik Sinner (23) who is now the favourite to win the title.

Both Medvedev and Sinner are in action today, with the former in overnight action and the latter getting underway in a few hours time.

Over on the women's side of the draw, world number one Iga Swiatek (23) is in action overnight, whilst world number five Jasmine Paolini (28) is in the first set of matches starting at 17:00 CET.