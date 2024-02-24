Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title against Kalinskaya, Khachanov wins Doha final

Tournaments in Dubai, Doha, Rio and Los Cabos have all reached the business end of proceedings, with several of the leading stars on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month’s Sunshine Double.

18:31 CET - What an impressive comeback from Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) after losing the first set against Anna Kalinskaya (25). She would then go a break down in the second set but would claw back the Russian to take the second before winning the third and decisive set, clinching a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory. It is her maiden WTA 1000 title and second overall.

18:01 CET - If the first set was tense and tight, the second set was commanding and comfortable for Karen Khachanov (27) as he wins 7-6 (14-12), 6-4 against Jakub Mensik (18) to secure the Doha title and his sixth overall.

17:35 CET - It is going the distance in Dubai! Paolini (28) has pulled a set back and showed good fight after going a set and a break down, taking control of the second set and winning it 7-5.

Follow the deciding set here.

17:27 CET - He's done it again in the tie-break! Karen Khachanov (27) takes a thrilling tie break 14-12 to move within one set of victory in Doha. 

Follow the second set live here!

16:49 CET - The WTA player of the moment is putting in yet another eye-catching display as Anna Kalinskaya (25) takes the first set in the final in Dubai 6-4 and has broken already in the second set. 

16:12 CET - The WTA final in Dubai between Jasmine Paolini (28) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) is underway and the ATP final between Karen Khachanov (27) and Jakub Mensik (18) in Doha is about to begin. 

12:45 CET - The second final of the day comes in Doha, with second seed Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Czech teenager Jakub Mensik (18). The talented world number 116 has beaten Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils en route to the showpiece. 

Keep track of the match from 16:00 CET here. 

Jakub Mensik's last four results
Flashscore

10:30 CET - The first showpiece match of the day is in Dubai, where surprise finalists Jasmine Paolini (28) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) will battle it out for their maiden WTA 1000 title. 

You can follow the match from 15:30 CET here. 

Anna Kalinskaya's last four results
Flashscore

09:00 CET - Before we turn our attention to the finals in Dubai and Doha later this afternoon, there were some big matches played in Rio and Los Cabos overnight and this morning. 

Cameron Norrie (28) and Mariano Navone (22) both sealed three-set victories to book a semi-final date in Rio. The other semi sees Francisco Cerundolo (25) face fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez (23)

Meanwhile, in Los Cabos, Casper Ruud (25) battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-4, 7-6(4). The Norwegian will face Jordan Thompson (29) in the final after the Australian defeated top seed Alexander Zverev (26) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2) in a mammoth contest lasting three hours and 40 minutes. 

08:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis. It promises to be a big one, with finals in both Dubai and Doha while tournaments in Rio and Los Cabos also reach the business end of proceedings!

