Tennis Tracker: Paolini draws level against Krejcikova to set up final set decider

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Paolini draws level against Krejcikova to set up final set decider

Tennis Tracker: Paolini draws level against Krejcikova to set up final set decider

Paolini is playing in a second consecutive major final
Paolini is playing in a second consecutive major finalAFP, Flashscore
It's the showpiece event in the women's singles today, with Jasmine Paolini (28) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) looking to get their hands on the iconic Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time.

16:24 CET - What a response from Jasmine Paolini (28). The Italian seventh seed has raised her level on Centre Court and deservedly taken the second set 6-2, sending the final into a decider.

Keep track of the final set with Flashscore here.

15:47 CET - After just 36 minutes, Barbora Krejcikova (28) has produced an exemplary set of grass-court tennis to lead Jasmine Paolini (28) 6-2

The Czech 31st seed broke in the opening game of the match and never looked back, getting a remarkable 90% of first serves in to take a giant step towards the title.

Follow the second set with Flashscore here.

15:00 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) have made their way out onto Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

We will have an update for you after the first set but you can follow the match closely here.

13:27 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has backed up her surprise run to the French Open final last month with an even more impressive path to the Wimbledon showpiece. 

The Italian, who had never won a grass-court match on Tour before this year, has beaten the likes of Bianca Andreescu (24), Madison Keys (29) (via retirement) and Donna Vekic (28), capturing the hearts of the British crowd along the way. 

Read Paolini's thoughts ahead of the final here.

Paolini's recent form
Paolini's recent formFlashscore

12:25 CET - Barbora Krejcikova's (28) route to the final has been a tricky one, but the former French Open champion has played some superb tennis to sweep aside Danielle Collins (30) and Jelena Ostapenko (27) in straight sets before outlasting fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) in a blockbuster semi-final. 

Can she take the final step and claim a maiden singles title at the All England Club? Read a preview of the final here.

Krejcikova's recent form
Krejcikova's recent formFlashscore

11:28 CET - After a fortnight of thrilling tennis on the women's side of the tournament, Jasmine Paolini (28) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) are the two remaining players left to battle it out for the trophy.

Seventh seed Paolini, runner-up at last month's French Open is looking for her maiden Grand Slam title, while 32nd-ranked Krejcikova is targeting a second major after winning Roland-Garros back in 2021.

The final is due to get underway at 15:00 CET.

11:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's women's singles final at Wimbledon!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova sets up Wimbledon final with Paolini after stunning Rybakina
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Krejcikova secure semi-final spots, Musetti defeats Fritz
Show more
Tennis
Unlikely final but Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova could serve up a Wimbledon treat
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz learning to keep nerves in check after reaching Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Carlos Alcaraz fights back to down Daniil Medvedev and reach Wimbledon final
Updated
Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after 'crazy' run to final
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic one win from repeat Wimbledon final
Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti flying the flag for Italy in historic Wimbledon runs
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz fights back to down Daniil Medvedev and reach Wimbledon final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings