Tennis Tracker: Paris Masters kick off as Finals in Cancun see Jabeur clash with Gauff

The finals in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai took place yesterday as we switch our focus to France and Mexico where exciting contests will fill the day both in terms of ATP and WTA action. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:41 CET - Top seeds are taking to court in Paris as day one of the Masters rolls out. Taylor Fritz faces Sebastian Baez, Andy Murray clashes with Alex de Minaur while Americans Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe all make their respective appearances.

Stan Wawrinka is up against Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger Aliassime challenges Jan-Lennard Struff as Grigor Dimitrov faces Lorenzo Musetti.

Wrapping up the day will be the WTA finals in Cancun where Ons Jabeur clashes with Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek with Marketa Vondrousova. They follow Aryna Sabalenka's overnight victory over Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1.