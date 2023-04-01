Tennis Tracker: Paris Masters kick off as WTA Finals in Cancun see Jabeur clash with Gauff

The finals in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai took place yesterday as we switch our focus to France and Mexico where exciting contests will fill the day both in terms of ATP and WTA action. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:36 CET - More results to bring you from Paris, where qualifier Roman Safiullin (26) has seen off home wildcard Alexandre Muller (26) 7-6, 6-3, whilst 16th seed Karen Kachanov (27) defeated Max Purcell (25) of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

14:45 CET - It goes from bad to worse for Americans as 14th seed Frances Tiafoe (25) has been knocked out by Alexander Bublik (26) 6-3, 6-4.

14:43 CET - Another American has fallen in Paris, as Tallon Griekspor (27) has beaten Christopher Eubanks (27) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in 124 minutes.

13:42 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was on the wrong end of an upset after losing 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).  

13:25 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) needed just over two hours to defeat Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-5, 7-6, in Paris  

12:18 CET - A host of matches set to played in the French capital today and we have our first result with Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) defeating Czech number one Jiri Lehecka (21) 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the next round.

5:41 CET - Top seeds are taking to court in Paris as day one of the Masters rolls out. Taylor Fritz faces Sebastian Baez, Andy Murray clashes with Alex de Minaur while Americans Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe all make their respective appearances. 

Stan Wawrinka is up against Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger Aliassime challenges Jan-Lennard Struff as Grigor Dimitrov faces Lorenzo Musetti.

Wrapping up the day will be the WTA finals in Cancun where Ons Jabeur clashes with Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek with Marketa Vondrousova. They follow Aryna Sabalenka's overnight victory over Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1.

Sabalenka - Sakkari highlights
Flashscore
Sabalenka post-match interview
Flashscore
