Tennis Tracker: Paul and Kasatkina in early action as third round gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Paul and Kasatkina in early action as third round gets underway

It's Day Five at Wimbledon and the start of the third round, as Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all look to continue their impressive form at the tournament.

08:45 CET - We've got a star-studded schedule to look forward to today, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) both in action on Centre Court. 

On the women's side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff (20) comes up against home favourite Sonay Kartal (22) and Maria Sakkari (28) faces a rejuvenated Emma Raducanu (21).

08:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!

