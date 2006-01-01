Tennis Tracker: Paul first up on second day of Canadian Open, Jabeur to face Osaka

The 2024 Canadian Open is up and running

The Canadian Open is underway, and a number of noteworthy clashes will take place on its second day including one between WTA heavyweight Ons Jabeur (29) and Naomi Osaka (26).

12:10 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th.

09:20 CET - Before looking ahead to today's action, there are some overnight results from Canada to bring you.

Holger Rune (21) was the biggest name to take to court last night and he claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista-Agut (36), while home favourite Bianca Andreescu (24) and tenth seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) both lost.

