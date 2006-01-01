Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Paul first up on second day of Canadian Open, Jabeur to face Osaka

Tennis Tracker: Paul first up on second day of Canadian Open, Jabeur to face Osaka

The 2024 Canadian Open is up and running
The 2024 Canadian Open is up and runningProfimedia, Flashscore
The Canadian Open is underway, and a number of noteworthy clashes will take place on its second day including one between WTA heavyweight Ons Jabeur (29) and Naomi Osaka (26).

12:10 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th.

Read more about that here.

09:20 CET - Before looking ahead to today's action, there are some overnight results from Canada to bring you.

Holger Rune (21) was the biggest name to take to court last night and he claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista-Agut (36), while home favourite Bianca Andreescu (24) and tenth seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) both lost. 

You can read more about what happened in the men's tournament here

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
World number one Swiatek first to qualify for WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
'It means a lot,' says Japan’s Kei Nishikori after claiming long-awaited win in Montreal
Shapovalov calls on ATP to better protect players after spectator incident
Tennis Tracker: Azarenka through in Canada after downing Pavlyuchenkova
Djokovic's former coach Ivanisevic backs Olympic champion to go for gold again in 2028
Roland Garros delivered a tournament for the ages with Djokovic and Zheng taking centre stage
Sebastian Korda becomes Washington champion like his father in 'most special moment' of career
Paula Badosa triumphs in Washington to claim first title in two years
Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez on his way to Atleti, Olmo in Barcelona to complete move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Shapovalov calls on ATP to better protect players after spectator incident

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings