Tennis Tracker: Paul in action, Paolini and Sinner into US Open fourth round

The third round of the US Open continues today, with Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Daniil Medvedev (28) all taking to the court on a busy Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

22:30 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (25) has booked her place in the fourth round at the US Open after dropping just two games on route to a 6-1, 6-1 win over American Ashlyn Krueger (20).

21:45 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has avoided an early upset like Alcaraz and Djokovic as he eases into the US Open fourth round with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win against Christopher O'Connell (30).

21:13 CET - On the women's side, Diana Shnaider's (20) breakthrough season continues as she books her place in the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Sara Errani (37).

21:05 CET - England's Jack Draper (22) is through to his first fourth round at a Grand Slam! He has made light work of Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) who shocked Carlos Alcaraz (21) the other day to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and showcase his threat at this tournament.

19:26 CET - Home favourite Jessica Pegula (30) has moved through in New York, overcoming Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) 6-3, 6-3.

19:15 CET - On the men's side, Tomas Machac (23) has brought an end to veteran David Goffin's (33) run at the US Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win to book his place in the fourth round.

19:10 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has cruised into the women's fourth round with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win against Yulia Putintseva (29) as the Italian world number five continues to put a marker down as a contender for the title.

18:27 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) is the first player today into the fourth round, putting in a commanding performance to ease past Anastasia Potapova (23) 6-4, 6-2.

16:50 CET - Play is set to get underway in 10 minutes time, with David Goffin (33) vs Tomas Machac (23), Karolina Muchova (28) vs Anastasia Popapova (23) and Yulia Putintseva (29) vs Jasmine Paolini (28) all up first.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to the US Open and more third-round action. As the tennis world continues to wrap its head around Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic's (37) shock exits in the last two nights, a fascinating day of action begins in around an hours time.

As the draw opens up on the men's side, an opportunity presents itself to players like Daniil Medvedev (28) who has fallen short before and world number one Jannik Sinner (23) who is now the favourite to win the title.

Both Medvedev and Sinner are in action today, with the former in overnight action and the latter getting underway in a few hours time.

Over on the women's side of the draw, world number one Iga Swiatek (23) is in action overnight, whilst world number five Jasmine Paolini (28) is in the first set of matches starting at 17:00 CET.