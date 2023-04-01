Tennis Tracker: Paul upsets Alcaraz to reach Toronto semis, Rybakina rallies past Kasatkina

It might be early morning here but we are jumping straight to the action in both Toronto and Montreal for the ATP and WTA tours, the final four in both competitions have been slowly taking shape overnight. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:45 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) makes it to the semi-finals! It took the Kazakh over three hours, three sets and a tiebreak to get past a resilient Daria Kasatkina (26), ultimately triumphing 7-5, 5-7, 7-6.

Kasatkina - Rybakina highlights Flashscore

Rybakina post-match interview Flashscore

6:15 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has a semi-final opponent and it's yet another top 10, Jannik Sinner defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up the clash with the American.

Monfils - Sinner highlights Flashscore

Sinner post-match interview Flashscore

Next up is Elena Rybakina who is taking on Daria Kasatkina in a tight contest. In the afternoon, the semi-finals take place as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina faces Alex de Minaur in Toronto while Jessica Pegula clashes with Iga Swiatek in Montreal

5:45 CET - A couple of hard fought-victories predicted a potentially disappointing ending for world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul fulfilled that expectation as he knocked the Spaniard out in the quarter-finals. Winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz - Paul highlights Flashscore

Paul post-match interview Flashscore

World number one Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to get past Danielle Collins and onto the quarter-finals, ending the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Swiatek - Collins highlights Flashscore

Swiatek post-match interview Flashscore

Liudmila Samsonova is also through to the final four after defeating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4.

Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner are fighting for the win in their final set with each collecting a 6-4 previously.