Tennis Tracker: Paul upsets Alcaraz to reach Toronto semis, Rybakina rallies past Kasatkina

Tennis Tracker: Paul upsets Alcaraz to reach Toronto semis, Rybakina rallies past Kasatkina
Paul knocked out world number one Alcaraz
Paul knocked out world number one Alcaraz
Reuters
It might be early morning here but we are jumping straight to the action in both Toronto and Montreal for the ATP and WTA tours, the final four in both competitions have been slowly taking shape overnight. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:45 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) makes it to the semi-finals! It took the Kazakh over three hours, three sets and a tiebreak to get past a resilient Daria Kasatkina (26), ultimately triumphing 7-5, 5-7, 7-6

Kasatkina - Rybakina highlights
Flashscore
Rybakina post-match interview
Flashscore

6:15 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has a semi-final opponent and it's yet another top 10, Jannik Sinner defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up the clash with the American.

Monfils - Sinner highlights
Flashscore
Sinner post-match interview
Flashscore

Next up is Elena Rybakina who is taking on Daria Kasatkina in a tight contest. In the afternoon, the semi-finals take place as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina faces Alex de Minaur in Toronto while Jessica Pegula clashes with Iga Swiatek in Montreal

5:45 CET - A couple of hard fought-victories predicted a potentially disappointing ending for world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul fulfilled that expectation as he knocked the Spaniard out in the quarter-finals. Winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz - Paul highlights
Flashscore
Paul post-match interview
Flashscore

World number one Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to get past Danielle Collins and onto the quarter-finals, ending the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Swiatek - Collins highlights
Flashscore

 

Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

Liudmila Samsonova is also through to the final four after defeating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4.

Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner are fighting for the win in their final set with each collecting a 6-4 previously.

