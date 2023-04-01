Tennis Tracker: Pegula and Sakkari through in Washington, Fritz sends Murray home

With this week's tournaments entering their final stages, there are some heavyweight clashes on today's agenda all over the world, and you can keep up with them all right here.

00:08 CET - In her second match of the day, Maria Sakkari (28) waltzed past Madison Keys (28) 6-3, 6-3 to set up a semi-final meeting with Jessica Pegula (29).

23:41 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) was really made to work by Andy Murray (36), but in the end he came out victorious, winning 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 on home soil in a minute over three hours.

Fritz vs Murray highlights Flashscore

22:42 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) has little issue getting past Marta Kostyuk (21), dispatching her opponent 6-4, 6-2. On the men's side in the American capital, Dan Evans (33) secured a comfortably 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexander Shevchenko (22).

Samsonova vs Kostyuk highlights Flashscore

22:11 CET - And our ATP Flashmoment of the day is a stunning down-the-line single-handed backhand winner from Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) during his semi-final loss to Sebastian Baez (22) in Austria.

ATP Flashmoment Flashscore

21:14 CET - Our WTA Flashmoment of the day came during the match between Tereza Martincova (28) and Nao Hibino (28) in Prague. After an intense rally, Hibino pulled out all the stops with a brilliant retrieval that ended up being a winner, much to the disbelief of her opponent.

WTA Flashmoment Flashscore

21:06 CET - An update from Washington. After the rain yesterday, both Jordan Thompson (29) and Tallon Griekspoor came back onto court today to finish their matches, defeating Christopher Eubanks (27) 6-2, 6-2 and Gael Monfils (36) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 respectively. Grigor Dimitrov (32) will be able to put his feet up though, as Ugo Humbert (25) pulled out of their quarter-final contest due to a leg injury.

21:00 CET - Dominic Thiem (29) has done it! The Austrian is into a first ATP final since November 2020, defeating Laslo Djere (28) in an absolute blockbuster on home turf, 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-6(8). The contest lasted three hours and 31 minutes, and buoyed on by an electric atmosphere, Thiem managed to get over the line after saving five match points. What a great moment!

20:19 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) is the next woman into the semis in Washington, after outlasting Elina Svitolina (28) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pegula vs Svitolina highlights Flashscore

Pegula interview Flashscore

19:55 CET - World number nine Maria Sakkari (28) has won 7-5, 6-2 against Leylah Fernandez (20) in Washington.

Sakkari vs Fernandez highlights Flashscore

19:29 CET - Czech 18-year-old Linda Noskova is the last person into the Prague semis, crushing Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) 6-0 6-2 on home turf

17:06 CET - Alize Cornet (33) is out of Prague after suffering a 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat to Tamara Korpatsch (28).

Meanwhile, in the first semi-final over in Kitzbuhel, Sebastien Baez (22) outlasted Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4.

15:33 CET - In the first quarter-finals of the day at the Livesport Prague Open, Nao Hibino (28) has beaten home favourite Tereza Martincova (28) 6-1, 6-2, and Jaqueline Cristian (25) has won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 against Kateryna Baindl (29).

12:32 CET - In the final quarter-final in Los Cabos, Borna Coric (26) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka (29).

10:05 CET - In a gruelling thee-hour match at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has beaten Nicolas Jarry (27) 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Tsitsipas vs Jarry highlights Flashscore

Tsitsipas interview Flashscore

Before that, Alex De Minaur (24) defeated Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

De Minaur vs Paul highlights Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis. There are a number of mouthwatering match-ups to come in Washington, including one between Andy Murray (36) and Taylor Fritz (25), while in Austria, Dominic Thiem (29) will try to reach his first final since he won the 2020 US Open.