Tennis Tracker: Pegula in semi-final action against Badosa after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek

Pegula is in semi-final action this evening

We've reached the business end of proceedings at the ATP and WTA tournaments in Cincinnati, with Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jannik Sinner (22) up against Alexander Zverev (27) as the semi-finals get underway.

19:08 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in a maiden Cincinnati final after a mightily impressive 6-3, 6-3 triumph over rival and top seed Iga Swiatek (23).

It got a little nervy at the end for the Belarusian, but Sabalenka finally got the job done on her 10th match point to move into tomorrow's showpiece.

17:10 CET - That mouthwatering semi between Iga Swiatek (23) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) is now underway, with the Belarussian serving first.

Follow it live now.

15:53 CET - We're just over an hour away from play starting in Cincinnati, with women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) in a heavyweight semi-final.

Follow the match from 17:00 CET here.

Recent head-to-head meetings Flashscore

09:25 CET - Before we look ahead to today's semi-final action, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight, with third seed Alexander Zverev (27) defeating Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 and Holger Rune (21) easing past Jack Draper (22) 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, on the WTA side of the tournament, Paula Badosa (26) continued her impressive form with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).

Read a full summary of the quarter-finals here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!