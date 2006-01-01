Tennis Tracker: Pegula in semi-final action against Badosa after Sabalenka crushes Swiatek

19:08 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in a maiden Cincinnati final after a mightily impressive 6-3, 6-3 triumph over rival and top seed Iga Swiatek (23).
It got a little nervy at the end for the Belarusian, but Sabalenka finally got the job done on her 10th match point to move into tomorrow's showpiece.
17:10 CET - That mouthwatering semi between Iga Swiatek (23) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) is now underway, with the Belarussian serving first.
15:53 CET - We're just over an hour away from play starting in Cincinnati, with women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (26) in a heavyweight semi-final.
Follow the match from 17:00 CET here.
09:25 CET - Before we look ahead to today's semi-final action, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight, with third seed Alexander Zverev (27) defeating Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 and Holger Rune (21) easing past Jack Draper (22) 6-4, 6-2.
Meanwhile, on the WTA side of the tournament, Paula Badosa (26) continued her impressive form with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).
Read a full summary of the quarter-finals here.
09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!