Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks out Swiatek in Montreal, De Minaur into Toronto final

22:24 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) is into his first-ever Masters final after cruising past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-1, 6-3.
21:16 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) has eliminated the world No.1 Iga Swiatek (21) in Montreal! The American was a break down in the final set, but fought back to seal a stunning 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 win. Easily one of the biggest wins of her career.
20:41 CET - But the Pole bounces back well in the second set 7-6 (7-4) taking the match to a deciding set.
19:39 CET - Swiatek's (22) is in trouble against Pegula, as she has dropped the first set 2-6.
18:57 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek's (22) semi-final match against Jessica Pegula (29) is underway in Montreal.
8:45 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) makes it to the semi-finals! It took the Kazakh over three hours, three sets and a tiebreak to get past a resilient Daria Kasatkina (26), ultimately triumphing 7-5, 5-7, 7-6.
6:15 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has a semi-final opponent and it's yet another top 10, Jannik Sinner defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up the clash with the American.
Next up is Elena Rybakina who is taking on Daria Kasatkina in a tight contest. In the afternoon, the semi-finals take place as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina faces Alex de Minaur in Toronto while Jessica Pegula clashes with Iga Swiatek in Montreal
5:45 CET - A couple of hard fought-victories predicted a potentially disappointing ending for world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul fulfilled that expectation as he knocked the Spaniard out in the quarter-finals. Winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
World number one Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to get past Danielle Collins and onto the quarter-finals, ending the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Liudmila Samsonova is also through to the final four after defeating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4.
Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner are fighting for the win in their final set with each collecting a 6-4 previously.