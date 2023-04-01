Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks out Swiatek in Montreal, De Minaur into Toronto final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks out Swiatek in Montreal, De Minaur into Toronto final
Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks out Swiatek in Montreal, De Minaur into Toronto final
Pegula downed Swiatek
Pegula downed Swiatek
Profimedia
It might be early morning here but we are jumping straight to the action in both Toronto and Montreal for the ATP and WTA tours, the final four in both competitions have been slowly taking shape overnight. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:24 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) is into his first-ever Masters final after cruising past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-1, 6-3. 

Davidovich Fokina vs De Minaur highlights
Flashscore

21:16 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) has eliminated the world No.1 Iga Swiatek (21) in Montreal! The American was a break down in the final set, but fought back to seal a stunning 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 win. Easily one of the biggest wins of her career.

Swiatek vs Pegula highlights
Flashscore
Pegula interview
Flashscore

20:41 CET - But the Pole bounces back well in the second set 7-6 (7-4) taking the match to a deciding set. 

19:39 CET - Swiatek's (22) is in trouble against Pegula, as she has dropped the first set 2-6.

18:57 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek's (22) semi-final match against Jessica Pegula (29) is underway in Montreal. 

8:45 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) makes it to the semi-finals! It took the Kazakh over three hours, three sets and a tiebreak to get past a resilient Daria Kasatkina (26), ultimately triumphing 7-5, 5-7, 7-6

Kasatkina - Rybakina highlights
Flashscore
Rybakina post-match interview
Flashscore

6:15 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has a semi-final opponent and it's yet another top 10, Jannik Sinner defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up the clash with the American.

Monfils - Sinner highlights
Flashscore
Sinner post-match interview
Flashscore

Next up is Elena Rybakina who is taking on Daria Kasatkina in a tight contest. In the afternoon, the semi-finals take place as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina faces Alex de Minaur in Toronto while Jessica Pegula clashes with Iga Swiatek in Montreal

5:45 CET - A couple of hard fought-victories predicted a potentially disappointing ending for world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul fulfilled that expectation as he knocked the Spaniard out in the quarter-finals. Winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz - Paul highlights
Flashscore
Paul post-match interview
Flashscore

World number one Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to get past Danielle Collins and onto the quarter-finals, ending the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Swiatek - Collins highlights
Flashscore

 

Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

Liudmila Samsonova is also through to the final four after defeating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4.

Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner are fighting for the win in their final set with each collecting a 6-4 previously.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerSwiatek IgaPegula Jessica
Tennis
Alex de Minaur rolls over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach Toronto final
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Samsonova upsets Sabalenka, Pegula holds off Gauff at Canadian Open
Updated
Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Canadian Open
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Tommy Paul in Toronto quarter-finals
Alex de Minaur shocks Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals in Toronto
Carlos Alcaraz says big players always find a way after Toronto fightback
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Hurkacz, Casper Ruud stunned at Canadian Open
Most Read
Football Tracker: Kane makes Bayern debut but Leipzig clinch Supercup, PSG and Real win
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Kane, PSG complete Dembele signing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |