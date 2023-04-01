Tennis Tracker: Pegula reaches Tokyo quarter-finals, Swiatek looking to follow suit

Swiatek is playing her first match since the US Open

Top seeds are taking to court today in Tokyo, looking for a place in the final eight of the Japan tournament. Meanwhile, some action is taking place also in China, stay tuned as we bring you the latest. All here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

7:00 CET - Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) took from Liudmila Samsonova (24) the chance to hold on to her title in Tokyo as she triumphed 6-4, 6-2, thus progressing to the quarter-final.

Alexandrova - Samsonova highlights Flashscore

5:40 CET - Jessica Pegula brought the first early result of the day as she defeated Cristina Bucsa in just over an hour, 6-1, 6-2. The American is set to face the winner between Daria Kasatkina and Despina Papamichail.

Bucsa - Pegula highlights Flashscore

World number two Iga Swiatek takes on Mai Hontama later on this morning, playing her first match since the US Open.

The WTA action continues in Asia as top seeds are also making their appearances in Ningbo, China. The focus will mainly be on world number seven and Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur who faces Tamara Korpatsch in an attempt to book a place in the quarter-finals.