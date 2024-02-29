Tennis Tracker: Pegula safely through in San Diego, Tiafoe sent packing by Koepfer

Tennis Tracker: Pegula safely through in San Diego, Tiafoe sent packing by Koepfer
It’s another fascinating day on the tennis front, with plenty of big names taking to the court in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin.

10:33 CET - Top-seeded Anhelina Kalinina (27) is through in Austin after easing past Camila Osorio (22) 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. 

09:20 CET - Over in San Diego, top seed Jessica Pegula (30) sealed her spot in the quarter-finals with a convincing 6-0, 6-4 victory over Jule Niemeier (24), while world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 by an inspired Katie Boulter (27). 

08:45 CET - There's plenty of overnight action to bring you up to date with, including comfortable wins for Holger Rune (20), Casper Ruud (25), Alex De Minaur (25) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Acapulco. 

There was, however, a shock in Mexico, with eighth seed Frances Tiafoe (26) defeated by Germany's Dominik Koepfer (29) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

08:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today’s tennis, with tournaments in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin all approaching the business end of proceedings!

