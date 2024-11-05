Tennis Tracker: Pegula taking on Krejcikova in WTA Finals before Swiatek faces Gauff

Advertisement
Pegula is in need of a win in Riyadh
It's the second round of Group B matches at the WTA Finals today with Iga Swiatek (23) and Coco Gauff (20) battling it out to secure their spot in the semi-finals, while a number of big names are taking to court in Belgrade and Metz on the men's side of the sport.

08:56 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

We've got another big day ahead of us at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia with Jessica Pegula (30) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) doing battle at 13:30 CET before Iga Swiatek (23) and Coco Gauff (20) face off at 16:00 CET.

There are also tournaments continuing in Metz and Belgrade on the men's side of things, and you can catch up on what happened in them yesterday here.

