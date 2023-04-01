Tennis Tracker: Pegula wins Korean Open, Rublev taking on Hurkacz in Shanghai

Rublev is facing Hurkacz in Shanghai
Rublev is facing Hurkacz in Shanghai
Reuters
It's the final day of four tournaments in Asia with some big names on both the men's and women's sides seeking to add another title to their collection.

12:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has just claimed one of the biggest wins of his career, beating Andrey Rublev (25) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 to win the Shanghai Masters. 

The Russian had a championship point in the final-set tiebreak on his own serve, but couldn't convert it.

11:50 CET - There are two finals underway at the moment. Over in Shanghai, Andrey Rublev (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) are heading to a third set - follow that match here.

While in Hong Kong, Leylah Fernandez (21) and Katerina Siniakova (27) are battling it out for the title.

09:35 CET - In the first final of the day, Jessica Pegula (29) has beaten Yuan Yue (25) to win the Korean Open, prevailing 6-2, 6-3.

Pegula vs Yuan highlights
Flashscore

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a thrilling day of tennis, with four titles up for grabs in Asia. 

