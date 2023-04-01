Tennis Tracker: Players fighting for quarter-final spots in Cleveland and Winston-Salem

With the US Open drawing ever closer, players are striving to find their form at the tournaments in Cleveland and Winston-Salem this week and will today be fighting to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

11:26 CET - With the US Open on the horizon, the matchup that everyone wants to see in the men’s final is Novak Djokovic (36) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (20) - especially after the two played out one of the classic matches in the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday!

To get you primed for that potential blockbuster showdown in New York, take a read of our latest tennis feature which explores the emerging and fast-intensifying Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry.

It’s gonna be one hell of a US Open if they clash!

09:46 CET - Let's wrap up some results for you that took place overnight. In Winston-Salem, Tallon Griekspoor (27) made it through to the next round when Jack Draper (21) retired after losing the first set 7-6(8). Sebastian Korda (23) cruised past Benjamin Bonzi (27) 6-2, 6-3, Jiri Lehecka (21) battled past Mitchell Krueger (29) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, and top seed Borna Coric (26) needed two hours to down Rinky Hijikata (22) 6-2, 7-6(2).

Over in Cleveland, Leylah Fernandez (20) was leading Clara Tauson (20) 6-0, before her Danish opponent retired from the contest.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, with our focus being on the tournaments taking place in America ahead of the US Open.