Tennis Tracker: Players looking to find form in USA and Mexico ahead of US Open

The US Open is just days away but it's not quite time to turn our attention to New York just yet with some of the world's best warming up for the final Grand Slam of the year with tournaments in Mexico, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

20:46 CET - We have our next result from Cleveland where fifth seed Anastasia Potapova (23) is through to the next round with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Clara Tauson (21).

19:22 CET - The first two matches of the day in Cleveland have seen two seeded players crash out, with seventh seed Viktoriya Tomova (29) losing 6-3, 6-3 to Arantxa Rus (33) and fourth seed Xinyu Wang (22) being beaten 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by McCartney Kessler (25).

18:47 CET - Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) has undergone shoulder surgery days after she withdrew from this month's US Open due to injury.

Read more here

15:06 CET - Today's action will get underway in just under two hours, with two WTA clashes in Cleveland getting the ball rolling. Three hours after that, ATP action in Winston-Salem will begin.

Looking further ahead, those in action tonight include Borna Coric (27), Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Sofia Kenin (25).

10:35 CET - The biggest story in the world of tennis this week is the fact that world number one Jannik Sinner (23) has been cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal after failing two drug tests in March, and many players feel it's unfair that he hasn't been handed a ban.

Read more here

08:55 CET - The day has started with an upset, with top seed Danielle Collins (30) losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to world number 89 Erika Andreeva (20) in Monterrey. That's not the preparation the American would have wanted for what will be her final Grand Slam before retirement.

08:24 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!