Tennis Tracker: Popyrin wins Canadian Open in huge upset, Paul knocked out in Cincinnati

It's a big day in the run-up to the US Open with the Cincinnati Open, one of the nation's and the sport's biggest hard-court tournaments, getting underway.

12:00 CET - As mentioned, it's Cincinnati Open time! The day's action will get underway at 17:00 CET on both the men's and women's sides but we did have a couple of fixtures overnight to get started. Most notably, 10th seed Tommy Paul (27) was knocked out by Flavio Cobolli (22) while Karen Khachanov (28) also progressed.

To get you excited, let's take a moment to remember last year's men's final between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21), Djokovic edged it and it was truly one of the matches of the year in 2023!

Check out this year's men's draw here and women's draw here.

09:00 CET - The Cincinnati Open is here, but before we turn our attention to that, we have overnight news from Canada to bring you.

The biggest story is that, in one of the biggest shocks of the season, the men's Canadian Open title was won by the unseeded Alexei Popyrin (25), who claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev (26) in Montreal.

There was no such surprise on the women's side of the draw, with world number six Jessica Pegula (30) beating Amanda Anisimova (22) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to claim the title in Toronto.

Read more about Popyrin's win here

08:48 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the Cincinnati Open!