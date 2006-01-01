Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Haddad Maia win in Seoul, Nishikori beaten in Chengdu

Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Haddad Maia win in Seoul, Nishikori beaten in Chengdu

Raducanu is playing in Seoul
Raducanu is playing in Seoul
It's a big day in Asia with some of the biggest names in women's tennis taking to court in South Korea and arguably the greatest Asian men's player ever in action in China.

13:00 CET - After seven match points, Emma Raducanu (21) is through to the quarter-finals in Seoul thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yue Yuan (25).

12:25 CET - Third seed Katerina Siniakova (28) has lost in Thailand, being beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Nadia Podoroska (27).

10:51 CET - Kei Nishikori (34) has enjoyed a positive second half of the year, but the Japanese legend has been knocked out in Chengdu by Juncheng Shang (19), losing 6-4, 6-4

In Seoul meanwhile, third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has cruised through with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ajla Tomljanovic (31).

09:52 CET - A big name has fallen in Chengdu with former world number 12 Borna Coric (27) being beaten 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 by Aleksandar Vukic (28).

08:48 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

This morning's action has already gotten underway with Yoshihito Nishioka (28) advancing in Hangzhou and Amanda Anisimova (23) retiring from her match against Viktoriya Tomova (29) in Seoul.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
